Lightning Bitcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.70 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00018311 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00573975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009934 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

