ILCoin (ILC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $147,035.00

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $18.41 million and $147,035.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037596 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00020048 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004020 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000676 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003996 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,299,138,907 coins and its circulating supply is 345,442,487 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, C-CEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

