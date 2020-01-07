Thar Token Achieves Market Cap of $83,845.00 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Thar Token has a total market cap of $83,845.00 and approximately $494.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Thar Token has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037596 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004020 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000676 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com . Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken . Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

