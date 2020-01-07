e-Gulden Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $42.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,933,115 coins and its circulating supply is 17,110,724 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

