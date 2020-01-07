ShowHand Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $16,991.00 and $343.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00186751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.44 or 0.01411504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00121365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

