Zilla (ZLA) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Zilla has a total market cap of $307,567.00 and $9,037.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00186751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.44 or 0.01411504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00121365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

