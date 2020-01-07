MicroBitcoin (MBC) Tops One Day Volume of $3,118.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and $3,118.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006037 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

