Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00450617 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001210 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000580 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.