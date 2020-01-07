GravityCoin Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $82,410.00 and approximately $2,803.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,065,140 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

