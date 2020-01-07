Function X (FX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $131,399.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Function X has a market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $131,399.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00052563 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00079604 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,887.81 or 0.99897358 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00055018 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001973 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,367,997 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

