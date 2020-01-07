Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Price Tops $0.0216 on Major Exchanges

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $2.30 million and $10,696.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021495 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,818,467 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide . Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com

"Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty "

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

