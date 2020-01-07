BoostCoin Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One BoostCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,907.00 and $4.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BoostCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003930 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001147 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000792 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00059547 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.