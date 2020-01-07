Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives reported earnings of ($1.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $422.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

