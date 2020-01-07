Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €608.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas set a €520.00 ($604.65) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €559.14 ($650.17).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €595.30 ($692.21) on Tuesday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €561.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €501.32.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

