Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€144.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €144.00 ($167.44) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €129.80 ($150.93).

SAP stock opened at €120.22 ($139.79) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €115.68. The company has a market cap of $146.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.36. SAP has a 52-week low of €86.04 ($100.05) and a 52-week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (ETR:SAP)

