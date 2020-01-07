Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.16 ($64.14).

BOSS opened at €43.12 ($50.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €42.68 and a 200 day moving average of €47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a fifty-two week high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

