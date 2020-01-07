Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.16 ($64.14).

BOSS opened at €43.12 ($50.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €42.68 and a 200 day moving average of €47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a fifty-two week high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

