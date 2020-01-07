adidas (FRA:ADS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €280.75 ($326.45).

ADS stock opened at €294.00 ($341.86) on Tuesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €283.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €276.20.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

