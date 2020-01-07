Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $47.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden National by 16.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Camden National by 16.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Camden National by 3,142.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

