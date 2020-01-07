Insider Selling: Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,752.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52-week low of $91.82 and a 52-week high of $135.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $231.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.78 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

