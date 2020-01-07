Insider Selling: Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,752.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52-week low of $91.82 and a 52-week high of $135.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $231.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.78 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.
