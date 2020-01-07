Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $174.9, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.90 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $526.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.85.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

