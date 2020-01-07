Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 555 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

NYSE T opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

