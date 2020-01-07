Bangor Savings Bank Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,405,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,818,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after purchasing an additional 83,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.25 and a 52 week high of $120.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8443 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.