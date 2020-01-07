Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $114.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2173 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

