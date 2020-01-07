Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 156,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 49,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $227.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.16. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $152.61 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.76.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.