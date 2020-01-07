Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,902 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,389,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,531 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,090,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,866,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $63.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

