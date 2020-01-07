Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.