Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 381 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,015,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,233,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 21,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 404,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,340,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.09.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

