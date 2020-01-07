Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $122.89.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $26,941,663. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.23.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

