Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

