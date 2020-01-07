FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 1,755 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 4.2% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $57,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPY. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $323.64 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $251.69 and a 1-year high of $324.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

