Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 271 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,043,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 670,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,638,534,000 after purchasing an additional 414,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VMware by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 277,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.90.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,533,251. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.69 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

