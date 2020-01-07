SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Stake Raised by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,625,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $323.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.04. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $251.69 and a 1-year high of $324.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

