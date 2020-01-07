Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Position Boosted by Packer & Co Ltd

Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up 5.3% of Packer & Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $56,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $231,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,485 shares of company stock worth $1,287,280. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

CCK opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

