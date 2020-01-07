SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Position Boosted by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 79,007 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 106,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

