FTB Advisors Inc. Has $27.48 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 876,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.0% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $27,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 555 Shares of AT&T Inc.
Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 555 Shares of AT&T Inc.
Bangor Savings Bank Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Bangor Savings Bank Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon
Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon
Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc.
Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc.
Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report