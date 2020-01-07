FTB Advisors Inc. Has $27.48 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 876,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.0% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $27,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.