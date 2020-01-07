FTB Advisors Inc. Has $20.39 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.5% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after buying an additional 23,911,014 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,766,000 after buying an additional 6,648,828 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

INTC stock opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

