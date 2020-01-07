FTB Advisors Inc. Has $18.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.4% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $78.47 and a 12-month high of $94.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7791 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

