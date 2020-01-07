JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Buckingham Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $433.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average is $120.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

