FTB Advisors Inc. Buys 1,585 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.1% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

