FTB Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,202 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

