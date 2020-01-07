FTB Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $160.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $120.35 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.74 and a 200 day moving average of $151.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4493 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

