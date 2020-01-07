FTB Advisors Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $77.23 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

