FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 2,735 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 59,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,613,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,880,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.74. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.60 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from iShares US Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

