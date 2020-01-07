FTB Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 37.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.34.

MET stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

