FTB Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 158.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9,275.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $113.12 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.63 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average is $117.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

