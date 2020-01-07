FTB Advisors Inc. Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 599.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $38,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $360,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

