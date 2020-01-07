NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lessened by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 over the last quarter.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $129.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.87.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

