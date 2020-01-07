Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

