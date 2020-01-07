FTB Advisors Inc. Has $7.38 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 43,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 147,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $136.26 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.19.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.