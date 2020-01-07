Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGN. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Allergan by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth about $740,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 2.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 55.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after buying an additional 82,486 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGN opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $192.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.10.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.90.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

